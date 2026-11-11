Huma Qureshi on returning as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 5: ‘This season feels particularly special’

Actress Huma Qureshi has opened up about returning with the fifth season of her popular political drama series Maharani.

Huma Qureshi teases unexpected twists in Maharani season 5

She shared her excitement about Rani's evolving journey. Calling the upcoming season particularly special, Qureshi teased unexpected twists and developments, adding that she believes the new chapter will surprise audiences in many ways. Speaking about the new season, Huma shared, “I genuinely feel Season 5 is going to surprise audiences in many ways. Every season of Maharani has brought something new for me as an actor, but this one feels particularly special.”

“The story is incredibly exciting, with unexpected turns and developments that had me hooked from the very beginning. Rani’s journey takes another interesting turn this season, and I am really excited for audiences to see how it unfolds. I cannot wait for them to discover what we have created this time,” she added.

On Wednesday, the makers released the promo on social media and captioned it as, “Kuch karz waqt ke saath nahi, hisaab ke saath utarte hain Rani Bharti is back, and this time, it's personal. Maharani Season 5, streaming this February, only on Sony LIV!.”