Sania Mirza addresses dating rumours and confirms her relationship status

Former Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza has officially put all speculation regarding her personal life to rest. Following her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, fans have been eagerly waiting to know if she is ready for a new romance. Now, the sports icon has candidly addressed her relationship status.
During a recent appearance on Double Date, a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sania was joined by her close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. When the conversation naturally steered towards her dating life, the hosts asked if anyone had approached her for a coffee date recently.
Interestingly, Sania revealed that her male friends frequently invite her on boys’ trips but tend to treat her more like one of the boys than a potential romantic interest. Adding to the banter, Farah shared that some of her own friends regularly call to ask whether the tennis star is "genuinely single".
The discussion took an amusing turn when Angad asked if she ever felt like spending beautiful moments with a man. Farah quickly interjected with a witty remark, questioning how anyone could know whether her friend was already enjoying life. Joining in on the lighthearted fun, Sania finally cleared the air.
"There is no man in my life, and I don’t know if there might be one in the future," she confirmed.
The playful yet definitive response has caught the attention of fans who have followed her journey closely. Sania married Shoaib in 2010 and the couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. They parted ways in 2023, after which the cricketer married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in January 2024.
Since her retirement from professional tennis in 2023, Sania has maintained a dignified silence about her private affairs. She continues to focus on her professional commitments, motherhood and spending time with her inner circle. Her latest comments make it crystal clear that a second marriage is not currently on the cards.