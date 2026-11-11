Sania Mirza addresses dating rumours and confirms her relationship status

Former Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza has officially put all speculation regarding her personal life to rest. Following her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, fans have been eagerly waiting to know if she is ready for a new romance. Now, the sports icon has candidly addressed her relationship status.

Sania Mirza clears up relationship rumours on Double Date

During a recent appearance on Double Date, a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sania was joined by her close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. When the conversation naturally steered towards her dating life, the hosts asked if anyone had approached her for a coffee date recently.

Interestingly, Sania revealed that her male friends frequently invite her on boys’ trips but tend to treat her more like one of the boys than a potential romantic interest. Adding to the banter, Farah shared that some of her own friends regularly call to ask whether the tennis star is "genuinely single".