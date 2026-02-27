When Shoaib Malik's sister took Sania Mirza's side during her divorce

Soon after, Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, took to her Instagram to clear the air and share, "Sania had taken a khula from Shoaib Malik months ago. We wish him well for his new journey." She asked for privacy for her family as they navigated the new reality.

According to media reports, Shoaib's sisters had addressed their brother's wedding to Sana which had invited a lot of criticism from people. They had shared with the Pakistani media that they were not present at Shoaib's nikah ceremony to Sana Javed. Their absence, quite naturally, hinted at a rift between the family presumably due to his divorce with Sania.

The speculation was solidified when one of his sisters had stated the primary reason behind the divorce. "Sania Mirza was tired of his affairs", she had said. The public confession along with their refusal to attend their brother's wedding, made it clear that Shazia and Sadaf stood by Sania Mirza and supported her reason to walk away.

Sania and Shoaib share a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik who was born to them on October 30, 2018. Now, it is being speculated that Shoaib is on his way to tie the knot for the fourth time, reportedly to Pakistani actor, Vaneeza Sattar.