Nvidia’s Jensen Huang involved in serial extra-marital affairs?

While boardroom tensions escalate, Indian social media users have turned the unfolding drama into a viral meme fest. AI-generated clips on X have reimagined Jensen and Alice in scenes from Hindi films including Raaz, Ek Tha Tiger and Dhadkan, with one user renaming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s classic Hum Chip De Chuke Sanam—ironically powered by Nvidia’s own technology.

This second scandal lands just days after Jensen publicly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife of 40 years, Lori. That earlier revelation involved Alice Huang, a Singapore-based data centre executive whom US intelligence officials suspect of acting as an intelligence asset for China. In an internal email to staff on Sunday, Jensen wrote, “I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” Independent directors have appointed former acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim to lead a formal investigation into the matter.