Pete Davidson's tattoo removal journey: $200,000 spent, 10 more years to go

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson is spending a small fortune to get rid of his tattoos. The Saturday Night Live alum, who once had around 200 designs covering his body, has reportedly spent $200,000 on laser removal since beginning the process in 2020. However, he is only about 30 per cent done.
In an interview at the New York premiere of How to Rob a Bank on Tuesday, Pete opened up about the lengthy and painful process. He said his arms, hands and neck were largely free of tattoos, but his torso and back still needed work. He estimates that it could take another 10 years and a considerable amount of money to complete the removal.
Describing the experience as brutal, Pete talked about the different stages his skin goes through between sessions. He also revealed that he has been wearing sweaters for the past six months to cover the remaining ink and facilitate the healing process.
Why is Pete Davidson removing his tattoos?
Pete has previously spoken about how his tattoos were connected to a difficult period in his life. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction, and admitted that he once felt unhappy with himself and used tattoos as a way to cover up his insecurities.
He does not have a problem with tattoos in general, but feels that many of his own remind him of a younger, more troubled "sad boy" version of himself. The removal process, he explained, is part of his attempt to start afresh. He has also advised people to think carefully before getting inked rather than making impulsive decisions.
How painful and time-consuming is tattoo removal?
Getting rid of tattoos has proved considerably more difficult than getting them in the first place. Pete has described the process as worse than getting tattooed, explaining that the laser treatment burns a layer of skin, which can take six to eight weeks to heal.
Each tattoo requires around 10 to 12 removal sessions, with a healing period of approximately six weeks between treatments. This means that clearing a single tattoo can take more than a year. The procedure also requires patients to avoid direct sunlight while their skin heals.
Is Pete Davidson getting all his tattoos removed?
Not quite. While Pete is keen to "clean-slate" most of his old tattoos, he has made room for a new one. In April 2026, he appeared at CinemaCon to promote How to Rob a Bank, sporting a small tattoo reading Scottie between his beard and ear.
Scottie is the name of his daughter, whom he welcomed with his now ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, in December 2025.