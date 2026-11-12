Pete Davidson's tattoo removal journey: $200,000 spent, 10 more years to go

Describing the experience as brutal, Pete talked about the different stages his skin goes through between sessions. He also revealed that he has been wearing sweaters for the past six months to cover the remaining ink and facilitate the healing process.

Why is Pete Davidson removing his tattoos?

Pete has previously spoken about how his tattoos were connected to a difficult period in his life. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction, and admitted that he once felt unhappy with himself and used tattoos as a way to cover up his insecurities.

He does not have a problem with tattoos in general, but feels that many of his own remind him of a younger, more troubled "sad boy" version of himself. The removal process, he explained, is part of his attempt to start afresh. He has also advised people to think carefully before getting inked rather than making impulsive decisions.

How painful and time-consuming is tattoo removal?

Getting rid of tattoos has proved considerably more difficult than getting them in the first place. Pete has described the process as worse than getting tattooed, explaining that the laser treatment burns a layer of skin, which can take six to eight weeks to heal.