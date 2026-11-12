Why is Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend facing intense backlash over a simple skin cream photo?

Inés García, the 21-year-old influencer dating Spanish football prodigy Lamine Yamal, has ignited a social media firestorm after sharing a remarkably candid health update. To her five million Instagram followers, Inés posted a photo showing a cream-covered spot near her nostrils to treat a cold sore.
“It had been so long since I last had a herpes outbreak… Do you remember a year ago?? I used to get at least one every month… 😢,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. Inés added, “Yesterday, I woke up with one on my nose, and this is what I’ve looked like 24 hours a day since then.”
While the 19-year-old World Cup winner’s partner was simply being transparent about a frustrating but common ailment, commentators were far from sympathetic. Critics immediately accused the young influencer of oversharing and needlessly exposing Lamine to public ridicule.
One social media user wrote, "I just feel for Lamine Yamal, and instead of protecting his privacy, you’re practically handing people ammunition to ridicule him." Others chimed in with equally harsh verdicts regarding her discretion. "Not even the avengers couldve gotten this information out of me," one person joked. Another critic took a more serious tone, stating, "Oversharing on social media is a serious character flaw. Not everything in your personal life needs to be broadcast to the world. Discretion is a sign of maturity, and knowing what to keep private is a virtue."
Despite the fierce online judgment regarding her digital footprint, medical experts note that HSV-1 is incredibly common. An estimated 3.8 billion people under 50 worldwide carry the virus, which is often acquired during childhood and can be easily triggered by stress, illness or sun exposure.
The young couple went public with their relationship in May after initially connecting online and spending time talking before meeting in person. While Lamine focuses on his lucrative athletic career, this recent uproar highlights the intense and unforgiving scrutiny placed on the everyday actions of high-profile partners.