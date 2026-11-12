Why is Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend facing intense backlash over a simple skin cream photo?

Inés García, the 21-year-old influencer dating Spanish football prodigy Lamine Yamal, has ignited a social media firestorm after sharing a remarkably candid health update. To her five million Instagram followers, Inés posted a photo showing a cream-covered spot near her nostrils to treat a cold sore.

Lamine Yamal’s partner reveals cold sore outbreak

“It had been so long since I last had a herpes outbreak… Do you remember a year ago?? I used to get at least one every month… 😢,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. Inés added, “Yesterday, I woke up with one on my nose, and this is what I’ve looked like 24 hours a day since then.”

While the 19-year-old World Cup winner’s partner was simply being transparent about a frustrating but common ailment, commentators were far from sympathetic. Critics immediately accused the young influencer of oversharing and needlessly exposing Lamine to public ridicule.