Juhi Chawla: What happened when this Bollywood superstar proposed marriage to the birthday girl?

Actor Juhi Chawla is known for her smile, voice, on-screen charisma and expressions. Through her talent the birthday girl had won many hearts including that of Salman Khan! Years ago in the 1990s, during an interview, Salman himself confessed to proposing Juhi, however things fell apart. Here’s the whole story.

Salman Khan confessed to proposing marriage to Juhi Chawla

Back in the late 80s and early 90s when both Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan were rising superstars of the era, Salman had once proposed her hand in marriage to Juhi Chawla’s father. However, as narrated by Salman himself, her father rejected the proposal. While no concrete explanation was ever made public, Salman also understands that he did not fit the bill back then. The incident happened during an earlier interview of the actor when he was asked to comment on Juhi Chawla. He mentioned that Juhi was a very sweet and adorable girl and also fed the media with the news of this unexpected proposal. Time and again, this fact as entered the spotlight and gone viral.