Juhi Chawla: What happened when this Bollywood superstar proposed marriage to the birthday girl?

Actor Juhi Chawla is known for her smile, voice, on-screen charisma and expressions. Through her talent the birthday girl had won many hearts including that of Salman Khan! Years ago in the 1990s, during an interview, Salman himself confessed to proposing Juhi, however things fell apart. Here’s the whole story.
Back in the late 80s and early 90s when both Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan were rising superstars of the era, Salman had once proposed her hand in marriage to Juhi Chawla’s father. However, as narrated by Salman himself, her father rejected the proposal. While no concrete explanation was ever made public, Salman also understands that he did not fit the bill back then. The incident happened during an earlier interview of the actor when he was asked to comment on Juhi Chawla. He mentioned that Juhi was a very sweet and adorable girl and also fed the media with the news of this unexpected proposal. Time and again, this fact as entered the spotlight and gone viral.
What did Juhi Chawla say about the incident?
Recently when Juhi was asked her opinion on the same, she did confirm that Salman had indeed proposed marriage. But she also added that the two actors and their families did not know each other very well back then, which could have been a major issue for the two not pairing up in real life. Moreover, Salman was not as big a superstar as he is today, back then and her own career was just rising. So, probably marriage wasn’t what she was seeking during that time.
Juhi also added that as time progressed, the two actors got to know each other and now share friendly relations. Interestingly, while the two featured in two films, they have never been paired opposite each other. Salman had a cameo in David Dhawan’s Deewana Mastana in 1997, which starred Govinda, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. Moreover in 2007, both actors were a part of Salaam-e-Ishq but had different storylines. But they did share the stage in several Bollywood events.
Juhi married Jay Mehta in December 1995
Juhi eventually went on to marry businessman Jay Mehta in 1995 and had two children – Jahnavi (2001) and Arjun (2003). She even kept her marriage under wraps for a long time thinking it might affect her professional commitments. Salman still remains one of the most eligible bachelors of the industry, although he has been linked up with several women in the past, including actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
On the work front Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi is awaited while Juhi Chawla was recently spotted in a Raw Mango film in collaboration with Apple.