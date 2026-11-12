From childhood cricket to Ramayana brothers: Aadinath Kothare reveals his unique bond with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Aadinath Kothare has opened up about his school-day memories with Ranbir Kapoor.

How Aadinath Kothare and Ranbir Kapoor’s families are connected

In an exclusive quote shared with a news agency, he recalled how the two would play cricket together as they lived in the same building. He also shared an interesting connection between their families, revealing that his father had once played Neetu Singh’s brother on screen. Recalling his school days with Ranbir, Aadinath shared, “Ranbir was my senior in school. We used to stay in the same building and play cricket together. I remember Vinoy Gandhi introducing me to Ranbir in school once.”

The actor also spoke about a connection that has come full circle with his casting in Ramayana. Kothare mentioned, “My father was a child actor in his younger days, and he had played Neetu Singh’s brother in Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. What a coincidence that I am playing Ranbir’s brother in Ramayana.”

In Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, Aadinath Kothare plays the role of Bharat, Lord Ram's devoted younger brother.