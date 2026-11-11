Ranbir Kapoor reveals Amitabh Bachchan stays up all night recording raps and bhajans at his private home studio

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor revealed that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a private recording studio at home, where the veteran actor records raps and bhajans through the night but never releases them.

Amitabh Bachchan jokes about using pitch-correction technology for his secret songs

Ranbir made the revelation while talking about Amitabh’s passion for music and his lesser-known side, while appearing on the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Ranbir said Amitabh Bachchan continues to experiment with music and records songs at his home studio, even though he does not put them out for the public.

“Bachchan sahab ke ghar mein ek recording studio hai. Woh raat-raat bhar rap aur bhajan record karte hain, lekin kabhi release nahi karte.” (Amitabh Bachchan has a recording studio at home. He records raps and bhajans all night, but never releases them)

Responding to Ranbir's observation, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly spoke about the quality of the recordings and the magic of modern music technology.