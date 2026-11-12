Kareena Kapoor faces legal notice over 200-year-old Quranic pendant, finds surprise support from Hindu outfit

After Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson, Abbas Hafeez, sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan over her social media photographs featuring her wearing a huge vintage emerald pendant bearing a Quranic verse, a Hindu outfit has backed the star.

Demanding the removal of the social media photographs and a public apology over it, Hafeez said his objection was not to the actor wearing the jewellery but to the manner in which the religious inscription was displayed on social media, claiming it had hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

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Hafeez's advocate Mohammad Zafar said the pendant carried a verse from the Holy Quran, which is considered sacred in Islam, and that religious practices prescribe ritual ablution before touching or reciting the holy texts.

The legal notice seeks the removal of the photographs and related posts, an apology and an assurance against displaying the religious inscription in a manner considered disrespectful.

Hafeez said the pendant was associated with the heritage of the Begums of Bhopal and was worn as an expression of faith rather than as a fashion accessory.

He, however, clarified that the issue was his personal initiative and should not be linked to the Congress party, its ideology or political position.

The controversy centres on an emerald pendant described by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor as an approximately 200-year-old heirloom of the former Bhopal royal family.