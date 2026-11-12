Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: 5 actresses who could play Sonia Gandhi in a biopic

A biopic on Sonia Gandhi could soon be in the works. The Congress leader’s 544-page memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was released in India on November 10. A day later, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy announced plans to adapt the book into a Telugu feature film at a Congress workers’ meeting in Sangareddy.

Reddy urged party leaders and workers from the constituency to contribute towards the project. Congress convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu pledged Rs 2 crore, while Reddy proposed a 50-member committee to oversee the initial production process, under the supervision of Gandhi Bhavan PRO Hariprasad.

With no cast or director announced yet, here are five actresses who could bring Sonia Gandhi’s story to the screen.