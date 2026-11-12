Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: 5 actresses who could play Sonia Gandhi in a biopic

A biopic on Sonia Gandhi could soon be in the works. The Congress leader’s 544-page memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was released in India on November 10. A day later, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy announced plans to adapt the book into a Telugu feature film at a Congress workers’ meeting in Sangareddy.
Reddy urged party leaders and workers from the constituency to contribute towards the project. Congress convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu pledged Rs 2 crore, while Reddy proposed a 50-member committee to oversee the initial production process, under the supervision of Gandhi Bhavan PRO Hariprasad.
With no cast or director announced yet, here are five actresses who could bring Sonia Gandhi’s story to the screen.
From the spirited Geet in Jab We Met to Dr Preet Sahni in Udta Punjab, Kareena Kapoor Khan has portrayed women with distinctly different personalities.
Her performances in Omkara, Jaane Jaan and Daayra have also showcased her ability to take on layered roles.
Playing Sonia Gandhi would require a significant transformation, particularly in appearance, speech and mannerisms. Kareena could bring emotional depth to the personal chapters of her life while capturing her transition from a private individual to a public figure.
Katrina Kaif’s performance as Indu Pratap in Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti (2010) makes her an interesting choice. She portrayed a woman who gradually enters electoral politics amid family rivalries, personal loss and power struggles. Katrina made a strong impression as Indu evolved from a sheltered young woman into a political figure.
For the role, she reportedly studied videos of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election campaigns to understand her body language and connect with crowds. Katrina clarified that Indu was not based on Sonia or Priyanka Gandhi, but drew inspiration from Draupadi in the Mahabharata. Her experience with the political drama could nevertheless prove useful in a role such as this.
Known for her restrained performances in Delhi Crime, Three of Us and Darlings, Shefali Shah has a knack for conveying complex emotions without relying on dramatic expressions. She could bring a quiet intensity to Sonia Gandhi’s story, particularly its more personal chapters.
The actor’s ability to communicate through silences and subtle expressions could work well in scenes depicting Sonia’s life after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.
Manisha Koirala’s portrayal of Nargis Dutt in Sanju (2018) demonstrated her ability to step into the shoes of a prominent public figure.
Having previously portrayed women navigating personal struggles and public scrutiny in films such as Heeramandi and Dear Maya, Manisha could bring emotional nuance to Sonia Gandhi’s journey.
Tabu’s performances in Astitva, Haider, Andhadhun and Drishyam have demonstrated her ability to portray layered characters. She could bring a measured, dignified quality to Sonia Gandhi, capturing the composure associated with her public image while exploring the personal experiences behind it.