Kunal Kapoor wins Thai fans over with his portrayal of Indra Dev in Ramayana

While Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have been at the centre of conversations surrounding Ramayana: Part 1, Kunal Kapoor has emerged as an unexpected internet sensation in Thailand. The actor, who plays Devraj Indra, has found a growing fanbase in Thailand, where viewers have been flooding social media with appreciation for his brief appearance. From sharing screenshots of his scenes to writing poetic tributes to his looks, Thai fans seem to have developed a fondness for the actor.
Since the film's theatrical release, Thai viewers have taken to X and Instagram to share pictures, clips and behind-the-scenes photographs of Kunal as Indra Dev. His regal appearance, elaborate costume and portrayal of the king of the devas have won fan's hearts.
Several fans have tagged the actor on social media and invited him to visit Thailand. Kunal has responded to some of the messages, acknowledging the affection coming his way. Replying to a fan, he revealed that his sister's family lives in Thailand and described the country as his 'second home'.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Kunal as Devraj Indra, the king of the devas. Although his role is relatively brief, he appears in important sequences involving the conflict between the devas and asuras, including scenes featuring Ravana. He also appears when the gods approach Lord Vishnu and request him to take an avatar to defeat Ravana.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh.
Kunal Kapoor made his acting debut with Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004) and went on to gain recognition with films such as Rang De Basanti (2006), Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) and Aaja Nachle (2007). He has also appeared in Dear Zindagi, Gold and the web series The Empire. Apart from acting, Kunal is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Ketto, a crowdfunding platform.