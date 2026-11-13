Kunal Kapoor wins Thai fans over with his portrayal of Indra Dev in Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Kunal as Devraj Indra, the king of the devas. Although his role is relatively brief, he appears in important sequences involving the conflict between the devas and asuras, including scenes featuring Ravana. He also appears when the gods approach Lord Vishnu and request him to take an avatar to defeat Ravana.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Kunal Kapoor made his acting debut with Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004) and went on to gain recognition with films such as Rang De Basanti (2006), Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) and Aaja Nachle (2007). He has also appeared in Dear Zindagi, Gold and the web series The Empire. Apart from acting, Kunal is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Ketto, a crowdfunding platform.