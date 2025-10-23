Kunal Kapoor: Hyderabad feels like a second home

From Rang De Basanti, Dear Zindagi, to Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Don 2; Kunal Kapoor has played characters that are hard to forget. Over the years, he’s stepped into many roles: actor, entrepreneur, pilot — but there’s always been something understated and grounded about him. And when he walked into Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad to launch Indian Terrain’s new concept store, that same easy charm carried through.

Kunal Kapoor talks about acting with Chiranjeevi, his bond with Hyderabad, fashion and more

Kunal Kapoor inaugurated the men’s brand’s latest store alongside Charath Narsimhan, managing director of Indian Terrain and talking about the brand’s new beginning at Hyderabad, Charath shared how the location, collection, and long-time brand association came together seamlessly: “Sarath City is by far the biggest and prestigious mall across Telangana. We’ve had a store here for six years, and it was due for renovation, so we thought we’d start our new concept with one of our most important stores. The new collection is stylish for someone who doesn’t flaunt too loudly, more like quiet luxury. For colours, we follow global trends, adapt them to Indian tonalities, and fine-tune them to fit our brand ethos. I’m really happy about Kunal’s association; it goes back over 17 years and it felt perfect to have him inaugurate our new store in his second home, Hyderabad.”

Dressed in his signature casual-cool style, Kunal looked right at home amid flashing cameras and enthusiastic fans. After all, Kunal’s relationship with the brand runs deep, he shared, “I’ve been associated with Indian Terrain for a very long time since it was the first brand I signed after Rang De Basanti. It always feels like coming back home. What I love most is that it’s warm, stylish, and trendy, yet incredibly comfortable — a rare combination to find,” he added.

When asked about his personal style, Kunal didn’t have to think twice. “I think comfort is really important because there’s no point wearing clothes you’re not comfortable in, no matter what the trend is. The other thing I value is individuality since we all think, feel, and look differently, so it’s important to express that in our own way,” he expressed.

Kunal further spoke about his upcoming Tollywood debut, Vishwambhara, co-starring Chiranjeevi. He admitted that while the Telugu film industry brings a new linguistic challenge, the atmosphere felt familiar. “You know, it’s not really different in any way except for the language, of course. When you’re speaking in Telugu, it naturally feels different that way, but apart from that, it just feels like shooting in Mumbai. There’s really no difference. The people are wonderful, and I had such a great time working with the crew. I’ve been coming to Hyderabad so often now that it feels like a second home. In fact, my staff who was with me during the shoot said, ‘Bhaiya, it feels like we’ve come back home’, because we’ve spent so much time here,” he shared.

For Kunal, fashion and cinema often intertwine. “I think it’s very important because your style and the clothes you wear are a reflection of who you are. The most important thing when portraying a character is understanding who that character is, so their style and clothes become essential. I get deeply involved in that because it truly dictates how you feel about the character,” he explained.

When it comes to taking a break from work and finding ways to unwind, the actor said, “I don’t think I really unwind because I’m always trying to learn something or the other, and right now it means spending time with my child and learning to play the guitar.” (smiles)

So, as someone who is constantly reinventing himself, what does success mean to him today? “I think success for me has always been about finding something that you’re truly excited to do because that, I believe, is the most successful thing. It’s not about money or fame or anything else; it’s about discovering something you’re genuinely engaged with, and that, for me, defines success,” he said earnestly.