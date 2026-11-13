The ‘acid flashback’ reunion: Why Charlie Sheen and Michael Douglas are breaking the internet

Actor Charlie Sheen has welcomed Hollywood star Michael Douglas as the first guest on his new podcast, Mostly Sheenius. He went on to describe the moment as “a little surreal” and recalled a line from Douglas’ film Wall Street, saying, “Life comes down to a few moments. And this is one of them.”

Charlie Sheens new podcast features Michael Douglas

Sheen took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself in conversation with Douglas. He was heard saying: “Michael Douglas, welcome to Mostly Sheenius.” To which Douglas replied: “Thank you, Charlie. It's an honor to have you. Wow. Acid flashback, lots of good memories, real time, knowing each other.”

Recalling some memories with Douglas, Sheen said: “Very good memories. No, it's an absolute pleasure. It's a little surreal. I'm reminded of one of Bud Fox's lines in early stage of that film when he says, life comes down to a few moments. And this is one of them.”

The caption read: Welcome to @mostlysheenius @michaelkirkdouglas ! Life comes down to a few moments, and this is one of them. Link to our very first episode on my bio.”