Charlie Sheen says he felt betrayed when Tom Cruise landed big role over him

In an honest confession, the actor said, "The thing that was weird is [Oliver Stone] said, 'You know, I want you to do Born on the Fourth'. And we had meetings about it and we had a dinner with Ron Kovic. And then I stopped hearing from [Oliver Stone], we stopped talking about it, and I reach out to Oliver, and I’m told that he’s in Cuba".

Charlie Sheen revealed that it was his elder brother, Emilio Estevez, who told him that Tom Cruise had been cast over call. "Hey, man. You sitting down?", Emilio had told Charlie which made him think someone had passed away. Emilio Estevez then told his brother, "Cruise is doing Born on the Fourth".

In reaction to how Emilio began the phone call, Charlie Sheen said, "I love that Emilio thought that I needed to be seated to get news he thought was going to make me faint. I mean, what are we doing here? It’s a movie".

Charlie Sheen went on to share that no matter what, the sudden rejection had hurt him, especially because of the "betrayal factor". He said that Oliver Stone had always been a fan of Tom Cruise so he was alright at the moment.

"It’s a different movie if Tom does it than if I do it. You can’t lose something you never had. I didn’t sign a contract [but] there was a handshake...My word was honoured between us", Charlie Sheen added.

In the interview, Charlie Sheen shared that some time later, he met Oliver at a bar and had broached the topic of the film. The director had said that he felt Charlie had lost interest in the film.

Charlie Sheen clarified that despite the momentary tension, he and Oliver Stone did not have any issues between them.