The iconic 2000s rock anthem Courteney Cox is unexpectedly learning to play on the drums

Actress Courtney Cox shared a video of herself learning to play Green Day’s popular track Boulevard of Broken Dreams on a drum set.

Courtney Cox is mastering the Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Sharing a glimpse of her musical practice, she humorously captioned the post, “It’s like I’m learning in reverse.” Boulevard of Broken Dreams is a song by American rock band Green Day. The power ballad is the fourth track from their seventh studio album, American Idiot.

The song speaks from the point of view of American Idiot’s main character, Jesus of Suburbia, and is a moderate midtempo song characterised by somber and bleak lyrics. This is in contrast to the previous track on the album, Holiday, which illustrates Jesus of Suburbia’s high of being in The City. MTV's Green Day Makes a Video described Holiday as a party, and Boulevard of Broken Dreams as the subsequent hangover.

The song was ranked number one on Rolling Stone's Reader's Choice: Singles of the Decade list in 2009 and number 65 on the 100 Best Songs of the Decade list in the same year.

The single peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Green Day's most successful song in the United States. The song was the ninth-highest-selling single of the 2000s decade with worldwide sales exceeding 5 million copies.