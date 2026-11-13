Why Sharad Kelkar found voicing Yash’s Ravana particularly challenging

Actor Sharad Kelkar spoke about his experience of lending his voice to Yash's Ravana in the Hindi version of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Kalli Kheti. While Kelkar has received considerable appreciation for his work on the mythological epic, he was quick to credit Yash for bringing the character to life on screen.
Reacting to the audience's response to his voice performance, Sharad quipped in a deep voice, "I would like to say that everywhere, across all three worlds, there will be only one reign — the reign of Kelkar."
Moving beyond the humour, Sharad spoke about Yash's portrayal of the demon king and praised the actor's conviction and screen presence. He said that the performance deserved the appreciation it had received and that Yash had brought a distinctive quality to the character.
“Honestly, I must compliment Yash. The way he has performed in the film, I don't think anybody else could have done it. He is such a brilliant actor. The composure with which he has played the role is phenomenal,” Sharad said.
He also admitted that dubbing for Yash was particularly challenging because of the strength of the latter's performance. According to Sharad, Yash had done such a remarkable job that matching the intensity of his portrayal while recording the Hindi dialogues was no easy task.
“That's why he is receiving so much appreciation for his performance in the film. He was so good that dubbing the role became difficult for me,” he added. Thanking viewers for embracing both the film and his voice performance, Sharad said, “Thank you for loving the film and the voice."
Based on Valmiki's epic, Ramayana has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has co-written the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. The film has been co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.
The ensemble cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Sunny Deol is set to portray Hanuman in the second instalment, while Anupam Kher voices Jatayu.
The film's musical score brings together Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, marking Zimmer's debut in Indian cinema. The second instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The film has already crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide since its November 5 release.
Kalli Kheti is an upcoming Indian rural psychological horror film set to release in theatres on November 20. Besides Sharad Kelkar, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Neha Sargam. The film is directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan. "Kalli Kheti is a story of inheritance, land, legacy, trauma and the cost of trying to bury the past to grow the future," reads the film's official logline on IMDb.
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