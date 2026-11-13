Why Sharad Kelkar found voicing Yash’s Ravana particularly challenging

He also admitted that dubbing for Yash was particularly challenging because of the strength of the latter's performance. According to Sharad, Yash had done such a remarkable job that matching the intensity of his portrayal while recording the Hindi dialogues was no easy task.

“That's why he is receiving so much appreciation for his performance in the film. He was so good that dubbing the role became difficult for me,” he added. Thanking viewers for embracing both the film and his voice performance, Sharad said, “Thank you for loving the film and the voice."

All about Ramayana

Based on Valmiki's epic, Ramayana has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has co-written the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. The film has been co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

The ensemble cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Sunny Deol is set to portray Hanuman in the second instalment, while Anupam Kher voices Jatayu.