Ramayan: The lesser-known story behind Ravan's name

The Ravan of the bonfire is a villain, the Ravan of older stories, regional temples and hymns is a scholar, a king and a devotee. Reading these names at once shows how one name can hold several stories.

From Dashagriva to Ravan

In the Valmiki Ramayana tradition, the child of a Bramhin sage Vishrava and the Rakshasa princess Kaikasi is born with ten heads and is called Dashagriva (ten-necked), or Dashanana (ten-faced). He is the grandson of the sage Pulastya, and is said to have mastered the Vedas and the shastras. On his mother’s side Kaikasi is the daughter of Sumali, the Rakshasa who first held Lanka.

The popular story of how he became Ravan is the story of how he became Shiva's greatest devotee. Flying home in his stolen chariot, Dashagriva reaches Mount Kailash, mocks Shiva's attendant Nandi, and tries to uproot the mountain. Shiva presses it down with a toe, trapping the king's arms beneath it. Dashagriva's scream shakes the three worlds, and that cry gives him the name: Ravan, from the Sanskrit for roaring or crying.