Choreographer Shekhar Master meets with accident near Hyderabad after night shoot for Chiranjeevi's Kaaka

Popular Telugu choreographer Shekhar Master was involved in a road accident near Hyderabad in the early hours of 12 November. The car in which he was travelling was hit by a lorry near Gollapalli village in Telangana's Rangareddy district. Shekhar and three others in the vehicle escaped without injuries.
According to reports, the accident took place around 6 am, when the group was returning home after completing a night shoot. The collision damaged the car, while the lorry was reportedly carrying a load of fruits. Shamshabad Police confirmed that all four occupants were safe and said an investigation into the incident was underway.
Following reports of the accident, fellow choreographer Jani Master took to X to reassure fans and well-wishers. He said he had spoken to Shekhar and confirmed that he was doing well. Jani also mentioned that the choreographer was expected to return to the sets of Kaaka later that day.
Shekhar subsequently shared a video message, thanking everyone who had contacted him and expressed concern. He confirmed that the accident occurred while they were returning from a night shoot and said that none of the four people in the car had been injured.
The choreographer also credited his faith during Ayyappa Deeksha for protecting him and the others from harm.
At the time of the accident, Shekhar was working on Kaaka, the upcoming Telugu film starring Chiranjeevi. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the action entertainer also features Anaswara Rajan, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sunil and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap.
The film is produced by KVN Productions and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 13, 2027. Shekhar Master was involved in choreographing a song for the project before the accident.
Shekhar Master, whose full name is Sekhar VJ, is a prominent choreographer in Telugu cinema. He has worked on popular films including Khaidi No 150, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pushpa: The Rise and Guntur Kaaram. He is also known for his appearances as a judge on Telugu television dance reality shows.