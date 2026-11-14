Choreographer Shekhar Master meets with accident near Hyderabad after night shoot for Chiranjeevi's Kaaka

Popular Telugu choreographer Shekhar Master was involved in a road accident near Hyderabad in the early hours of 12 November. The car in which he was travelling was hit by a lorry near Gollapalli village in Telangana's Rangareddy district. Shekhar and three others in the vehicle escaped without injuries.

According to reports, the accident took place around 6 am, when the group was returning home after completing a night shoot. The collision damaged the car, while the lorry was reportedly carrying a load of fruits. Shamshabad Police confirmed that all four occupants were safe and said an investigation into the incident was underway.

Shekhar Master accident: Choreographer shares health update

Following reports of the accident, fellow choreographer Jani Master took to X to reassure fans and well-wishers. He said he had spoken to Shekhar and confirmed that he was doing well. Jani also mentioned that the choreographer was expected to return to the sets of Kaaka later that day.