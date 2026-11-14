Dhvani Bhanushali announces engagement to Yash Bhanushali with romantic sunset pictures

The proposal took place in an outdoor setting near a lake, with a floral arch bearing the words “Will You Marry Me”, candles and a cosy arrangement surrounding the couple. Dhvani opted for a brown tank top paired with a leather skirt, while Yash wore a white shirt, a colourful jacket and denim jeans.

Yash Bhanushali is an entrepreneur associated with the esports and gaming industry. He is the founder of Orangutan India, also known as Orangutan Gaming, an organisation involved in esports and talent management. He also has an interest in photography.

Yash maintains a relatively low public profile compared with Dhvani, who has built a career in the Indian music industry. The engagement announcement has offered fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Dhvani rose to prominence with the 2019 song Vaaste, which became one of the most widely viewed Indian music videos on YouTube. She has also featured in popular tracks such as Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Leja Re, Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi, Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho and Nayan with Jubin Nautiyal.

She made her acting debut with the 2024 romantic comedy Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, alongside Aashim Gulati. The singer continues to work across independent music and film soundtracks.