Dhvani Bhanushali releases new romantic song Bairagi, an ode to love

Popular pop star Dhvani Bhanushali is back with her latest single Bairagi, a heartwarming romantic track released today by Warner Music India. Known for blockbuster hits like Vaaste, Leja Re, and Thank You God, Dhvani brings her signature charm and emotional depth to this new love anthem that explores the beauty of getting lost in love.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s new song Bairagi celebrates love with a charming office romance twist

Bairagi is penned by lyricist Youngveer and composed by the talented trio of Keshav Tyohar, Shrey Gupta, and Harjot Kaur. With its nostalgic, old-school melody and soul-stirring lyrics, the song celebrates unconditional devotion and the pure joy of loving someone without boundaries. It’s a musical journey that blends timeless romance with a fresh, modern touch.

The music video adds another layer of storytelling, set in a lively office space where Dhvani plays a shy, bespectacled girl secretly crushing on her co-worker across the desk. Filled with playful glances, daydreams, and an irresistibly cute hook step, the video captures the sweetness of innocent attraction and office romance fantasies. It’s a visual treat that complements the song’s emotional core, delivering warmth, smiles, and a hint of nostalgia.

Speaking about the song, Dhvani shared, “Bairagi is the kind of love song that feels like a warm hug. I’ve always seen myself as a hopeless romantic, and songs like this naturally draw me in. Shooting in an office setting was a fun and fresh experience; it felt like an extension of my Chashmish Fresher days, just a little more grown up. It’s all about love, a bit of sunshine, and a dreamy escape from the everyday.”

Now available on all major streaming platforms, Bairagi marks another soulful addition to Dhvani Bhanushali’s growing discography, offering fans a perfect dose of love, melody, and heartfelt storytelling

