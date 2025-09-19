Raghav & Arjun return with groovy heartbreak anthem Khasma Nu Khaniye

Raghav & Arjun, who have been part of Ajeeb Daastaans and Kaalkoot and have joined forces with icons like Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Mohit Chauhan, are back with their latest indie release, Khasma Nu Khaniye, a moody synth-pop track that captures the emotional wreckage of modern love. Featuring the vocals of Delhi-based artiste Amira Gill alongside Raghav’s voice, the song blends traditional Punjabi lyricism with a fresh new wave groove, making heartbreak feel both raw and strangely groovy.

Khasma Nu Khaniye: Raghav & Arjun’s synth-pop spin on heartbreak

The phrase “Khasma Nu Khaniye,” often used in Punjabi as both a curse and playful slang, becomes the emotional anchor of the song. “Its literal meaning is harsh,” the composer-producer duo explain, “but in the context of the track, it speaks to the one who’s left behind, the one who feels the weight of a relationship that was once magical, now gone.” The track doesn’t indulge in blame but leans into compassion. “The person who leaves isn’t always the villain. Sometimes, when someone can no longer offer love, they offer honesty. And that kind of honesty, when it doesn’t match someone’s reality, hurts deeply,” Raghav & Arjun tell us.

Despite its emotionally heavy subject, the track grooves with vibrant energy. “In the moment, heartbreak feels like the world is ending. But later, you realise life moves on. We wanted to capture that duality of pain and movement. We have found that when you are lost in rhythm, you pass through grief more gently. The lyrics and melody naturally demanded this particular sonic environment.”

When asked what made them rope in Amira Gill for the song, pat comes the reply. “We heard her on Coke Studio last year and were immediately drawn to her tone. Her voice carries a kind of honesty and compassion that felt essential. In a world obsessed with imputing, we needed a voice that could convey empathy, and Amira was exactly that. We expected she’d be excellent, but she still left us in awe.”

Khasma Nu Khaniye was born from a moment of introspection with a cavaquinho strum, a drizzly day, and some alone time to contemplate. “Our process is raw. It fails us more often than not. but every now and then, it gives us the most honest way to express what we are feeling.”