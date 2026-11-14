Hailey Bieber shares adorable glimpse of 2-year-old son Jack playing the keyboard

In June, Hailey shared a photograph of Justin sitting at a piano with Jack on his lap as part of her Father's Day tribute. The picture showed the father and son from behind, with Hailey joking about their similar hairstyles.

Jack also appeared alongside his parents in Justin's music video for "Yukon," from his 2025 album SWAG. The video featured family moments aboard a yacht, including Justin spending time with his son.

Hailey has previously spoken about Jack's developing interests. During an appearance on the Therapuss podcast in February 2026, she revealed that he had started repeating the lyrics of Justin's 2010 hit "Baby." She also mentioned his fascination with basketball and described watching his personality develop as one of the most enjoyable parts of motherhood.

The toddler was also present during Justin's Coachella performances in April 2026. Hailey shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of Jack watching his father's rehearsals and enjoying the music.

Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child in August 2024, nearly six years after getting married in September 2018. The couple have maintained a cautious approach to sharing photographs and videos of Jack, keeping his face out of public posts until he is old enough to understand and participate in the decision.