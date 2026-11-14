He really needs us today: AICWA urges Bollywood to rescue Sharad Kapoor after viral video sparks concern

"Many times, actors and workers are coming forward because the industry is in a very bad situation. There is very little work, and their future is also in great danger because how long will they get work? At what age will they get work? There is always a big question. That's why we should help Sharad Kapoor. This is what is going on in our industry today. So today we have to stand with him," Suresh went on to add.

Recently, a video of Sharad handing over his beloved dogs to an NGO for care because his health is not keeping well surfaced on social media.

After the video went viral, actor Jaya Bhattacharya visited Sharad, and she also shared a video on her Instagram in which he appealed to CINTAA for some good work.

“I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again," Sharad said in the video.