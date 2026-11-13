Why Josh star Sharad Kapoor had to part ways with his four dogs

Parting ways with those we love takes a profound toll on our well-being, triggering a wave of separation anxiety and deep emotional vulnerability. Actor Sharad Kapoor felt that pain just recently when he had to say goodbye to his beloved four-legged companions. His emotional video reached pet lovers and fans alike and has deeply moved people across the internet.

'I cannot live without them': The emotional reason Sharad Kapoor sent his four dogs away

Actor Sharad Kapoor known for his roles in movies like Josh, Dastak, and Ankhon Mein Tum Ho, among others, has recently found himself in the midst of an emotional situation. Due to some constraints at home, he had to bid goodbye to his four-legged friend and while doing so he got so emotional that his words echoed through the internet, leaving fans concerned about his well being.

Now what happened was that Sharad has been dealing with some health issues for quite some time now. Besides that, he has an infant at home whom he has to take care of by protecting the baby from infections. With a dog at home and no caretaker, he felt all of it has been an added responsibility and a possible risk in terms of health concerns.

So, considering the circumstances, the family decided to temporarily move the dogs to YODA Mumbai, a registered non-profit animal welfare NGO, where they can receive the care and attention they need. The arrangement is expected to continue until things become easier for the actor and his family.