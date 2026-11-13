Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar headline Kaali Kheti, a horror story rooted in rural India

The makers of Kaali Kheti, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, have released the trailer of the upcoming horror film. Set in a village surrounded by eerie farmland, the film explores a mysterious world where the land appears to hold secrets that threaten the lives of those who depend on it.

The trailer introduces Jackie Shroff as a man returning to a remote farmland, where Sharad Kelkar's character, his son, is living in a hut. Their reunion soon gives way to unsettling developments as strange occurrences begin to unfold around the fields. The farmland gradually emerges as a sinister presence, with the characters seemingly caught in a fight for survival. Speaking at the trailer launch, the director Haris Imtiyaz Khan explained that the rural setting was central to the film's concept, with the landscape helping create a sense of isolation and helplessness among the characters

Kaali Kheti trailer: Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar explore rural horror

The trailer hints at a psychological horror story that combines supernatural elements with the setting of an agricultural village. The promotional material suggests that the land itself has a life of its own and that an unknown force has taken control of the village and its inhabitants.

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar headline the film, with the latter playing Shroff's son. The cast also includes Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in important roles.