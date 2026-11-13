Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar headline Kaali Kheti, a horror story rooted in rural India

The makers of Kaali Kheti, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, have released the trailer of the upcoming horror film. Set in a village surrounded by eerie farmland, the film explores a mysterious world where the land appears to hold secrets that threaten the lives of those who depend on it.
The trailer introduces Jackie Shroff as a man returning to a remote farmland, where Sharad Kelkar's character, his son, is living in a hut. Their reunion soon gives way to unsettling developments as strange occurrences begin to unfold around the fields. The farmland gradually emerges as a sinister presence, with the characters seemingly caught in a fight for survival. Speaking at the trailer launch, the director Haris Imtiyaz Khan explained that the rural setting was central to the film's concept, with the landscape helping create a sense of isolation and helplessness among the characters
The trailer hints at a psychological horror story that combines supernatural elements with the setting of an agricultural village. The promotional material suggests that the land itself has a life of its own and that an unknown force has taken control of the village and its inhabitants.
Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar headline the film, with the latter playing Shroff's son. The cast also includes Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in important roles.
Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Kaali Kheti is produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio. The film also has cinematography by Kiran Deohans, editing by Sanyukta Kaza and a background score composed by Alokananda Dasgupta.
The film was initially announced under the title Kheti before being renamed Kaali Kheti. Its theatrical release was also rescheduled, and it is now set to arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.
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