What Jackie Shroff told fan who was shot during the Tiger Shroff firing incident

News about the recent Mumbai firing at Tiger Shroff had made headlines all over. But do you know that apart from him, a fan, who was standing nearby was also shot in the chest. While Tiger has been released from the hospital after preliminary check-up, Umesh Chauhan, a fan who was also shot that night is undergoing treatment at the K.E.M hospital in Mumbai. According to recent reports, Jackie Shroff had a conversation with him over the telephone.

What did Jackie Shroff tell Umesh Chauhan?

Umesh Chauhan was severely injured during the recent gunfire incident in Mumbai which saw armed men firing at Tiger Shroff. According to reports, Jackie had been on a telephone call with Umesh and promised to meet him after the situation has cooled down, for it is still volatile for them to go out. He referred to Umesh as ‘ son’ and asked him to let him know if he needs anything during his recovery period. Jackie also promised to come meet him when situations are better.