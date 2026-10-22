What Jackie Shroff told fan who was shot during the Tiger Shroff firing incident

News about the recent Mumbai firing at Tiger Shroff had made headlines all over. But do you know that apart from him, a fan, who was standing nearby was also shot in the chest. While Tiger has been released from the hospital after preliminary check-up, Umesh Chauhan, a fan who was also shot that night is undergoing treatment at the K.E.M hospital in Mumbai. According to recent reports, Jackie Shroff had a conversation with him over the telephone.
Umesh Chauhan was severely injured during the recent gunfire incident in Mumbai which saw armed men firing at Tiger Shroff. According to reports, Jackie had been on a telephone call with Umesh and promised to meet him after the situation has cooled down, for it is still volatile for them to go out. He referred to Umesh as ‘ son’ and asked him to let him know if he needs anything during his recovery period. Jackie also promised to come meet him when situations are better.
According to reports and eye-witnesses, two armed men opened fire at Tiger Shroff. While the actor escaped unhurt, his driver and Umesh, a bystander was hurt. In fact, Umesh was immediately rushed to the hospital with a bullet lodged against his chest. As per the hospital statement, Umesh was brought in with a bullet which has been successfully retrieved. He has since then been shifted to general bed and his vitals are stable.
Recent firing triggers fear among Bollywood celebs
It is being suspected that the firing was caused by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Moreover, their real target was Salman Khan, who was fired at earlier as well. But since the actor tightened his security and was unreachable, the gunmen reached for Tiger Shroff as he was an easy target and very close to Salman Khan. Fearing safety post this incident, several Bollywood actors have increased security around them. While some suspects have been caught in the Tiger Shroff firing incident, one is sure that more revelations are awaited.
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