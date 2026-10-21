Akshay Kumar's home gets bulletproof glass, Salman Khan gets Y+ protection after Tiger Shroff attack

Bollywood celebrities are reportedly strengthening their security arrangements amid growing concerns over threats against high-profile personalities.
Akshay Kumar has reportedly installed bulletproof glass at his residence, while Salman Khan continues to receive enhanced protection under Y+ security cover. The developments have drawn attention to the safety challenges faced by prominent film stars, particularly following new revelations about a firing incident in which Tiger Shroff was reportedly not the intended target.
According to reports, Akshay Kumar has taken additional precautions at his home by installing bulletproof glass to strengthen protection for himself and his family. Details about the installation and the circumstances behind the decision have not been independently confirmed.
For stars with a significant public presence, security concerns can extend beyond public appearances and film promotions to their private residences. Measures such as reinforced glass, surveillance systems and trained security personnel are among the precautions that high-profile individuals may consider to improve their safety.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been under heightened security, with Y+ protection reportedly provided in view of threats against him. The actor has faced security concerns in recent years, prompting increased attention to the arrangements surrounding his residence and public appearances.
The Y+ security category involves a designated security detail, with the precise deployment depending on the assessment of the threat and the arrangements made by the authorities.
The latest developments follow a firing incident linked to Tiger Shroff. Investigators revealed that the actor was not the original target of the firing, adding another dimension to the case. The revelation has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident, the intended target and the broader security implications. As further details emerge, the focus remains on the findings of the investigation and the measures being taken to protect individuals who may face credible security risks.
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