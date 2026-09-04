Akshay Kumar recalls catching Saif Ali Khan stepping out of Kareena Kapoor’s room on Tashan sets

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar left everyone in splits on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as he recalled a hilarious incident from the shooting of Tashan.

Akshay Kumar catches Saif Ali Khan outside Kareena’s room

He recalled when Saif Ali Khan emerged from Kareena Kapoor’s room in the early hours of the morning, during the period when their romance had just kickstarted.

The incident came up when host Amitabh Bachchan quizzed Akshay and Saif about the beginning of Saif’s love story with Kareena, when the two actors reunited on the popular quiz show after 18 years.

Bringing up Saif and Kareena’s relationship, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Aapki aur aapki jo abhi patni hain Kareena ji, unki jo prem kahani hai bhai sahab, woh shuru hui thi Tashan movie mein. Kya yeh sahi hai?”

(The love story between you and your present wife, Kareena ji, started during the movie Tashan. Is that correct?)

Saif replied, “Yes, sir. Sahi hai, sir.”