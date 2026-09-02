Rukmini Maitr to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Samuk? Here’s what we know

Filming is currently underway in the UK for Akshay Kumar's upcoming sci-fi action thriller, Samuk, a Kanishk Varma directorial. But that's not all, Samuk also brings in a great news for the Bengali film industry and audiences as popular actor Rukmini Maitr is in talks to star opposite the Bhooth Bangla actor in the project.
This upcoming project marks a dual milestone: while it marks Rukmini's second stint in Hindi cinema, after Sanak in 2021 and a successful run in Bengali films, it also is a rare crossover for the industry. While South Indian actresses frequently star alongside A-list leads, and many Bengali actors are seen playing important roles in many Hindi films and web shows, Rukmini’s casting as the female lead in a major Hindi film bridges a fresh gap between regional cinema and Bollywood.
According to a source, “Discussions are underway with Maitr for a key part in the Kanishk Varma directorial. Rukmini has an interesting role that will complement Kumar. The makers wanted someone with intensity and a screen presence.”
Samuk, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A. Shah, blends science fiction with action and survival elements. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and producer Vipul 12 years after their last collaboration, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, which hit screens in 2014. Their previous collaborations include Aankhen (2002), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Namastey London (2007) and Action Replayy (2010).
Samuk has been in development for over two years and is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle, and the ambitious project is expected to release in 2027.
Rukmini Maitr (formerly spelled Rukmini Maitra) is a prominent Indian actress and model, a Kolkata girl began her career in modeling at age 13 before transitioning into mainstream acting.
She made her feature film debut in the 2017 Bengali sports drama Chaamp. Since then, she has established herself as a leading actress in Tollywood, starring in high-profile projects such as Cockpit, Kabir, Kishmish, Byomkesh O Durgo Rahosyo (as Satyabati), Binodiini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan, and Tekka. She was last seen in the Bengali film Haati Haati Paa Paa, alongside Chiranjeet, and she will next be seen in Bike Ambulance Dada, headlined by Dev, set to release this year.
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