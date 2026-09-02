Rukmini Maitr to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Samuk? Here’s what we know

According to a source, “Discussions are underway with Maitr for a key part in the Kanishk Varma directorial. Rukmini has an interesting role that will complement Kumar. The makers wanted someone with intensity and a screen presence.”

Samuk, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Aashin A. Shah, blends science fiction with action and survival elements. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and producer Vipul 12 years after their last collaboration, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, which hit screens in 2014. Their previous collaborations include Aankhen (2002), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Namastey London (2007) and Action Replayy (2010).

Samuk has been in development for over two years and is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle, and the ambitious project is expected to release in 2027.

Who is Rukmini Maitr?

Rukmini Maitr (formerly spelled Rukmini Maitra) is a prominent Indian actress and model, a Kolkata girl began her career in modeling at age 13 before transitioning into mainstream acting.