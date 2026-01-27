From Bollywood to the South: Actors making big south Indian debuts in 2026

The lines between Bollywood and South Indian cinema continue to blur, and 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for cross-industry collaborations. With compelling stories, pan-India ambitions, and exciting creative partnerships, several Bollywood actors are stepping into south Indian projects many for the very first time. From Tamil and Telugu to Kannada ventures, these actors are expanding their cinematic footprint and embracing new languages, industries, and audiences.
As Indian cinema becomes increasingly borderless, these collaborations highlight a future driven by shared stories, diverse talent, and pan-Indian appeal. Here’s a look at Bollywood actors who will be seen in south Indian projects in 2026, marking a significant presence beyond Hindi cinema:
Gulshan Devaiah continues his streak of unconventional choices with a strong south Indian presence in 2026 after the massive success of Kantara: Chapter 1 last year. He will feature in Netflix’s Tamil web series Legacy and will also be seen in the Telugu project Maa Inti Bangaram, where he shares screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Known for his intensity and versatility, Gulshan’s foray into the south further reinforces his reputation as a fearless performer.
Mrunal Thakur will star in the Telugu pan-India film Dacoit opposite Adivi Sesh. The project places her firmly in the South Indian cinematic space while reaching audiences nationwide, marking an important step in her pan-Indian journey.
After redefining himself beyond comedy, Abhishek Banerjee steps into Tamil storytelling with Legacy. The project marks his expanding presence across industries and highlights his growing demand for layered, performance-driven roles in pan-Indian content.
Joining Toxic, Kiara Advani steps into Kannada cinema, adding another language and industry to her already diverse filmography. The pan-India scale of the project and her growing presence across markets make this one of her most exciting ventures yet.
Adarsh Gourav is all set to make his south Indian debut with the Telugu film Happy Birthday Uma. Making the move especially meaningful, Adarsh will be acting in his mother tongue, adding a personal and cultural layer to this milestone in his career. The project marks an exciting new chapter for the globally acclaimed actor.
Janhvi Kapoor returns to Telugu cinema with Peddi, her second Telugu-language film after Devara: Part 1. With this project, Janhvi continues to strengthen her presence in south Indian cinema, reflecting her growing comfort and ambition across industries.
Akshay Oberoi makes his south Indian debut with the much-anticipated Kannada film Toxic. Known for his sharp choices across films and web series, Akshay’s entry into Kannada cinema signals a bold expansion into new cinematic territories.
Wamiqa Gabbi continues her impressive multi-industry journey with two major south Indian projects in 2026. She will be seen in the Telugu action thriller G2 and the Tamil film DC, further cementing her status as a truly pan-Indian performer with strong screen presence across languages.
Raghav Juyal is set to make his south Indian debut with the Telugu film Paradise. Known for his distinct screen personality, this move marks a significant transition for Raghav as he explores new cinematic spaces beyond Hindi entertainment.
Saiee is set to star in the Telugu film The India House, which has already grabbed attention following the release of its striking first-look poster. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence London, the film weaves a compelling love story amid the political turbulence surrounding the historic India House movement. Saiee essays the role of Sati, the female lead, sharing screen space with Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher. Helmed by debutant director Ram Vamsi Krishna, the film is currently underway and marks actor Ram Charan’s first venture as a producer.