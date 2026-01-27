From Bollywood to the South: Actors making big south Indian debuts in 2026

The lines between Bollywood and South Indian cinema continue to blur, and 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for cross-industry collaborations. With compelling stories, pan-India ambitions, and exciting creative partnerships, several Bollywood actors are stepping into south Indian projects many for the very first time. From Tamil and Telugu to Kannada ventures, these actors are expanding their cinematic footprint and embracing new languages, industries, and audiences.

2026 marks a pan-India shift as Bollywood actors enter south Indian cinema

As Indian cinema becomes increasingly borderless, these collaborations highlight a future driven by shared stories, diverse talent, and pan-Indian appeal. Here’s a look at Bollywood actors who will be seen in south Indian projects in 2026, marking a significant presence beyond Hindi cinema:

Gulshan Devaiah: Legacy (Tamil) & Maa Inti Bangaram (Telugu)