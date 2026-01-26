A very special experience for me: Gulshan Devaiah on entering Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is set to make his Telugu film debut with Maa Inti Bangaram, a highly anticipated project co-produced by Raj Nidimoru and led by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy as director. The film marks an exciting new chapter for Gulshan as he steps into Telugu cinema with a team deeply rooted in passion, collaboration, and a shared love for storytelling.

Gulshan Devaiah on Maa Inti Bangaram: Working with Samantha, Raj and Nandini has been such fun

Speaking about his experience on the film, Gulshan highlights the warmth and creative freedom fostered by the team, crediting the collective vision of the producers, lead actor, and director for making the journey especially memorable.

“Working with our newlyweds Raj and Samantha and our director Nandini Reddy has been such a fun experience. They are all incredibly talented and deeply passionate about cinema, and that reflects in every decision made on set. As someone making his Telugu debut, I feel so supported, valued, and truly wanted by all of them. Maa Inti Bangaram will be a very special experience for me. Raj’s vision as a co-producer, Samantha’s commitment as an actor, and Nandini Reddy’s directorial vision together create a wonderfully creative space to work in,” says Gulshan.

Known for his nuanced performances across languages and formats, Gulshan’s debut in Telugu cinema comes under the guidance of Nandini Reddy, whose distinctive storytelling sensibility and actor-focused approach have shaped some of Telugu cinema’s most loved films. With Samantha Ruth Prabhu leading the cast and Raj backing the project, Maa Inti Bangaram promises a blend of strong performances and heartfelt storytelling.