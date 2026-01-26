Harshvardhan Rane thanks director Omung Kumar as he wraps up the Vietnam schedule for Silaa

Actor Harshvardhan Rane expressed his gratitude to director Omung Kumar and the cast and crew of his forthcoming romantic entertainer Silaa as he wrapped up the Vietnam schedule for his next.

Harshvardhan took to his official Insta account and treated the users with glimpses of his time in Vietnam. The post had the Sanam Teri Kasam actor posing in all-black attire, soaking in the serene beauty of the place.

Thanking his director and technical crew for putting in their best foot forward, Harshvardhan penned on the photo-sharing app, "Dont stop when its hard, Stop when its done! #Vietnam schedule done right by Dir Omung sir (sic)".

"Big thanks to the whole crew, Direction, Camera team, production, costume, HMU, art, sound, porters, producers, authorities," he added.

He even gave a special shout-out to his co-stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra, saying, "Special mention to the hardworking cast Sadia, Ipsita and Karan, blown away by the talent and work ethics."

While Sadia Khateeb is the leading lady of the drama, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra has been roped in as the antagonist in the project.