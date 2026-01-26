Ali Mughal on intense action scenes with Varun Dhawan in Border 2

Actor Ali Mughal, known for his roles in Tabbar, Tejas, Sukhee, Inside Edge, Taaza Khabar, and Tanaav, is currently making waves with the highly anticipated war drama Border 2. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, and Mona Singh.

Actor Ali Mughal on working with Varun Dhawan in Border 2

Talking about his experience working with Varun Dhawan, Ali shares, “Working with Varun was a unique and beautiful experience. I had no preconceived notions before stepping on set, and from the start, he was down-to-earth, warm, and open to suggestions during rehearsals and action sequences. While practising fight scenes, we quickly built mutual comfort and understanding, which made the process smooth and collaborative. Despite his immense star power, there were no tantrums or unnecessary drama—just a healthy, professional environment. It’s an experience I’ll truly cherish.”

Ali also opened up about the challenges of his role, “One of the toughest sequences was a fight shot inside rocky trenches. Mud and dust constantly got into our eyes, ears, and mouths, and there was no chance to pause. Performing intense action convincingly without hurting each other, while maintaining continuity and the emotional flow of a long sequence, was physically and mentally exhausting. Shooting in January, wearing sweaters in the scorching sun with no shade, pushed us to our limits—but the realism it brought made every effort worth it.”

Discussing the lifestyle changes the role demanded, Ali adds, “Portraying an army officer required more than just wearing a uniform—it demanded a complete lifestyle shift. I began sleeping and waking early, following strict workout schedules, and maintaining disciplined eating habits. It was a major change from my usual free-flowing routine, but it helped me align with the character’s way of life.”

