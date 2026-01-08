Yash pens heartfelt birthday note to fans ahead of Toxic: A fairy tale for Grown-ups release

Rocking Star Yash is celebrating his 40th birthday today and on this special occasion, he took to social media to share a heartfelt message with his fans, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support and patience over the years. Acknowledging the long wait to meet them in person, the Kannada star emphasised how much he values their love and loyalty.
In his note, the KGF actor revealed that he had sincerely hoped to celebrate his birthday this year by connecting with his fans. However, he explained that his complete focus is currently on wrapping up his highly anticipated upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actor stressed that he wants to deliver his upcoming film to the highest standard, making it a cinematic experience worthy of the immense love and expectations surrounding it. As a result, he will be unable to meet fans in person today.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on 19 March 2026, and Yash’s dedication to finishing the project is clear. While the actor noted that missing this opportunity to celebrate with fans was not an easy decision for him, he assured them that it comes from a place of commitment, to both his craft and the people who support him.
Despite the temporary delay, Yash promised that he will make it up to his fans, hinting at a reunion that will be even bigger and more special in the near future. He also shared that he will personally go through all the birthday wishes sent by fans, cherishing every single message and the love behind them.
The emotional note has further given a fillip to the much-awaited film and heightened the anticipation for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, underlining Yash’s dedication to delivering a film that meets the expectations of his fans while reaffirming the deep bond he shares with them.
