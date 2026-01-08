Yash pens heartfelt birthday note to fans ahead of Toxic: A fairy tale for Grown-ups release

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on 19 March 2026, and Yash’s dedication to finishing the project is clear. While the actor noted that missing this opportunity to celebrate with fans was not an easy decision for him, he assured them that it comes from a place of commitment, to both his craft and the people who support him.

Despite the temporary delay, Yash promised that he will make it up to his fans, hinting at a reunion that will be even bigger and more special in the near future. He also shared that he will personally go through all the birthday wishes sent by fans, cherishing every single message and the love behind them.

The emotional note has further given a fillip to the much-awaited film and heightened the anticipation for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, underlining Yash’s dedication to delivering a film that meets the expectations of his fans while reaffirming the deep bond he shares with them.

