Rukmini Vasanth reveals what makes Yash–Geethu Mohandas’ Toxic a defining career move

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Rukmini Vasanth has firmly positioned herself as one of South cinema’s most sought-after stars, after Madharaasi and Kantara: Chapter 1, catapulted her to fame this year. In Kantara, she captivated audiences as the fierce and formidable Princess Kanakavathi and with prokjects like Ace, and Sapta Sagardaache Ello she spread her wings across Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema as well.

Kantara: Chapter 1 star Rukmini Vasanth on Why Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is unlike anything she’s done before

Just when it appeared she had mastered familiar terrain, the actor has now turned the spotlight on a project that has generated significant industry buzz, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The much-anticipated pan-India film stars Yash and is directed by Geethu Mohandas, and for Rukmini, it represents a bold creative leap at a defining moment in her career.

In a recent interview, Rukmini described Toxic as the most unusual and challenging project she has undertaken so far. Calling it “unlike anything I’ve taken on before,” she admitted that the film comes with equal parts excitement and nervous anticipation as she waits to see how it unfolds.

“The working style has been really fascinating and completely different from anything I’ve experienced,” she shared. “The way Yash sir and Geethu approach this film, the scripts, the preparation, and the way we’ve gone about shooting, has been an incomparable experience for me.”

Adding further weight to her expanding filmography, Rukmini is also set to appear in NTR–Neel, one of the most ambitious and high-octane pan-India projects currently in production. With each new role, she continues to reinforce her reputation as an actor unafraid to push boundaries, making Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups yet another compelling chapter in her rapidly evolving journey. The actress is also likely to be seen in Dragon and a film with Mani Ratnam.

