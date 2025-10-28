Kantara Chapter 1: Rukmini Vasanth shares BTS moments and character notes

Rukmini Vasanth recently shared rare behind-the-scenes look at Kantara Chapter 1, which has already crossed ₹800 crore at the global box office. Rukmini, who portrays Kanakavathi in the film, shared a series of photos and anecdotes which broke down her transformation into the fierce antagonist.
Rukmini titled the album, 'Becoming Kanakavathi' and included some sketches along with notes and some BTS skills as well. In a video, Rukmini can be seen during her horse riding lessons, while a photo from the albu, features her handwritten notes about her character’s psyche. Rukmini also shared candid moments, such as snacking between takes and sketching co-star Jayaram’s King Rajashekara.
Kantara Chapter 1 has been making waves for its powerful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances. The film has already crossed ₹800 crore at the global box office and is set for an English-language release on October 31.
The film is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara and traces the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva (played by Rishab Shetty) and introduces fresh faces, including Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, with Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, and Deepak Rai Panaje in supporting roles.
Set during the Kadamba dynasty in pre-colonial Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the region’s folklore and the sacred Bhoota Kola ritual, and unravels the secrets of Shiva’s ancestry and the divine forces guarding the mystical forest of Kantara.
