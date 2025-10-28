Kantara Chapter 1: Rukmini Vasanth shares BTS moments and character notes

Kantara Chapter 1 has been making waves for its powerful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances. The film has already crossed ₹800 crore at the global box office and is set for an English-language release on October 31.

The film is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara and traces the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva (played by Rishab Shetty) and introduces fresh faces, including Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, with Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, and Deepak Rai Panaje in supporting roles.

Set during the Kadamba dynasty in pre-colonial Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the region’s folklore and the sacred Bhoota Kola ritual, and unravels the secrets of Shiva’s ancestry and the divine forces guarding the mystical forest of Kantara.