Inside Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, known for his love for nature, presented the newlyweds with a large potted peace lily instead of a conventional bouquet. As Jackie handed over the plant, Anshula couldn’t hide her delight, reacting with wide-eyed surprise before warmly accepting the thoughtful gift. Later in the evening, Jaggu dada as he is fondly called, was also spotted relishing an ice cream.

The evergreen Rekha added timeless grace to the evening and was seen dressed in a white and gold silk Kanjeevaram saree. The veteran actress warmly greeted the couple and blessed not just them but also the paps stationed at the venue.

Actor Bobby Deol kept things effortlessly stylish in a black three-piece suit. While posing for the paparazzi, Bobby momentarily lost his balance before instantly regaining his footing and laughing off the minor ‘oops’ moment.