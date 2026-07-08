Anshula Kapoor concealed her grey hair with a clever blending technique on her wedding day

Instead, it is a low-maintenance technique where the contrast between grey and black hair is blended smoothly by getting rid of the harsh root lines and giving the hair a dimension.

For Anshula, Akshata did not go for a traditional colours but blended two shades of brown to achieve the natural look that she wanted. In the video, she can be heard saying that white will not "catch the colour" and so it will end up being translucent, so that the contrasts are not as stark.

Anshula got married to Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026 with the Kapoor family in attendance. The couple got engaged last year.