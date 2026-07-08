Anshula Kapoor concealed her grey hair with a clever blending technique on her wedding day

The internet is swooning over Anshula Kapoor's wedding looks all of which have been carefully curated and have a story to tell. On Tuesday, hairstylist Akshata Honawar shared a video explaining how creatively Arjun Kapoor's sister hid her grey hairs using grey blending.
Anshula came into creative hairstylist Akshata Honawar's studio with visible grey hair. With beautiful curly hair, Anshula wanted a natural look for her wedding. She did not want a black dye to hide the greys so Akshata came up with a creative technique to achieve the look.
Sharing the video on July 7 on her Instagram page, Akansha wrote in the caption, "Grey doesn’t have to disappear. It just has to blend beautifully. When Anshula told me she wanted her hair to look as natural as possible for her wedding, I knew grey blending was the perfect approach."
She added, "Instead of chasing full coverage, we worked with her natural hair, creating soft dimension that would grow out seamlessly while keeping everything elegant, effortless, and wedding-ready. Every formula, every placement, every section was customised just for her".
The hairstylist used grey blending to give Anshula Kapoor a natural hair colour whilst covering the grey hairs, exactly what she wanted for her big day. This technique does not believe in full coverage and is unlike root-touch ups that are so popular.
Instead, it is a low-maintenance technique where the contrast between grey and black hair is blended smoothly by getting rid of the harsh root lines and giving the hair a dimension.
For Anshula, Akshata did not go for a traditional colours but blended two shades of brown to achieve the natural look that she wanted. In the video, she can be heard saying that white will not "catch the colour" and so it will end up being translucent, so that the contrasts are not as stark.
Anshula got married to Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026 with the Kapoor family in attendance. The couple got engaged last year.
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