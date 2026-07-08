Anshula Kapoor’s reception look? A Benarasi gown and a ‘Flower of Life’ emerald necklace by Raj Mahtani

While Anshula Kapoor chose to have an intimate wedding with Rohan Thakkar, many known faces from Bollywood came to bless the couple on her wedding reception. The newlywed was clear about the colour, fit and look that she wanted for her first post-wedding function. And she glowed in the red hues of a new bride thanks to her custom-made outfit by designer Amit Aggarwal. The jewellery, simple yet a statement pieces fully complemented her looks.
Anshula took to social media and posted how Amit Aggarwal brought her vision to life through his designs. She writes, “For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense.”
She further elaborates, “When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me - I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am. Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, Amit Aggarwal deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement. It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it. And I think that’s exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from, while wholeheartedly embracing everything that’s ahead”. The Kapoor family is deeply traditional and holds on to their roots. Thus, it is absolutely what one would expect Anshula to do for her reception night- adorning modern glam through traditional elegance! But the story doesn’t stop there.
The elegance of Rah Mahtani’s coutoure jewels
Anshula paired the right jewellery with the red brocade. A statement neckpiece, bracelets and rings and a beautiful hair ornament to keep her bun in place. Her jewellery was from Raj Mahtani jewels. In a social media post, the designer put up, “[ Anshula] Kapoor in Raj Mahtani’s signature emerald ‘La Fleur de Vie Necklace’. The cutting - edge hair ornament and earrings compliment her natural style. The pearl ring and floater bracelets add to the elegance. Anshula is the epitome of a modern, elegant and super-chic bride.” Anshula’s styling for this look was done by Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna.