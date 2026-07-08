Anshula Kapoor’s reception look? A Benarasi gown and a ‘Flower of Life’ emerald necklace by Raj Mahtani

Anshula took to social media and posted how Amit Aggarwal brought her vision to life through his designs. She writes, “For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense.”

She further elaborates, “When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me - I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am. Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, Amit Aggarwal deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement. It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it. And I think that’s exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from, while wholeheartedly embracing everything that’s ahead”. The Kapoor family is deeply traditional and holds on to their roots. Thus, it is absolutely what one would expect Anshula to do for her reception night- adorning modern glam through traditional elegance! But the story doesn’t stop there.