Anshula Kapoor carries her late mom’s 42-year-old dupatta as a bride: ‘Everything else was built around it’

She added, “Together with @taruntahiliani, and with the incredible vision of @mohitrai and @ruchikrishnastyles, every detail was imagined around the heirloom that meant the most to me. A bridal ensemble that brought together crafts from across India: intricate Kashida embroidery layered with rich zari work, a bandhini ghar chola dupatta as a nod to the family I am marrying into, all in a palette of antique rose, blush and muted gold, finished with delicate Phulkari borders as a tribute to my Punjabi roots. Thank you, Tarun, for bringing this vision to life and creating a bridal ensemble that felt timeless, deeply personal, and so incredibly me."

For the uninitiated, Anshula is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Mona passed away on March 25, 2012, after battling cancer, just days before the release of Ishaqzaade, which marked Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood debut.

Talking about Anshula, she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Mumbai.