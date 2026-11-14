Is Avril Lavigne hinting at single parenting at 42 with the announcement of her daughter?

The first post is of three hands holding onto each other. While one can confirm that the baby girl and Avril is present, one cannot identify the man although his hand seems to be visible in the picture. The second photograph shows Avril cradling her newborn. The third photograph is a skateboard which contains three pairs of shoes for her, the baby and the baby father.

The entire post comes as shock because the Complicated singer had neither revealed her current relationship status, nor announced her pregnancy. This might also send the netizens to speculate if it was a natural-born baby or born of surrogacy or adopted. However, one thing is for sure that Avril does have a mystery man in her life who is also the baby’s father; and that she may not be hinting at single parenting at 42 after all.