Is Avril Lavigne hinting at single parenting at 42 with the announcement of her daughter?

Avril Lavigne’s recent post on her social media account has raised a storm over the internet. As Canadian singer-songwriter posts photographs welcoming her newborn child – daughter- fans speculate who the father is. She posts three black and white photographs and captions it as ‘Our Mini F****** Princess has arrived’ without revealing any further details.
Avril Lavigne’s recent posts have sent the netizens into a frenzy. In a series of three photographs, she announces the arrival of her child on November 13. However, one cannot confirm if that is indeed the birthday of the child or the announcement date. While her caption confirms that it is a girl, she has not yet disclosed any name. But what interests the netizens more than anything is the unidentified father of the child, although one can get a glimpse of him through her posts.
The first post is of three hands holding onto each other. While one can confirm that the baby girl and Avril is present, one cannot identify the man although his hand seems to be visible in the picture. The second photograph shows Avril cradling her newborn. The third photograph is a skateboard which contains three pairs of shoes for her, the baby and the baby father.
The entire post comes as shock because the Complicated singer had neither revealed her current relationship status, nor announced her pregnancy. This might also send the netizens to speculate if it was a natural-born baby or born of surrogacy or adopted. However, one thing is for sure that Avril does have a mystery man in her life who is also the baby’s father; and that she may not be hinting at single parenting at 42 after all.
Avril Lavigne’s past relations
Avril has had five prominent relationships in the past. She married Deryck Whibley in 2006 and divorced him in 2010. She was briefly with TV star Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012. For the next three years she was with Chad Kroeger the Nickelback frontman. They got engaged in 2012, married in 2013 and divorced in 2015. In 2021 Avril started seeing Mod Sun and even got engaged in 2022 which ended a year later. She was romantically linked with Tyga in 2023 but reports also suggested that their relationship ended that year. Since then Avril has neither been linked to anyone till her surprise motherhood post surfaced.
Moreover, since her motherhood announcement, old photographs of her enjoying a probable holiday with a blonde-haired mystery man in 2024 have started circulating. Could he be the baby's father or Avril has more surprise bombs to drop for her fans?