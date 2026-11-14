Rihanna's son Riot Rose makes magazine cover debut

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's three-year-old son, Riot Rose, has made his magazine cover debut. The toddler features on six different covers of a fashion magazine, with his mother sharing the photographs on Instagram on November 13. The singer posted all six versions, introducing her son to her fans.
The photographs show Riot in a series of designer outfits, posing for the camera in different settings. One of the covers features him alongside Rihanna, who is seen wearing the red Loewe jumpsuit she famously sported during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance, when she revealed her second pregnancy.
Photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch and styled by Jahleel Weaver, Riot appears in several fashion-forward looks for the magazine. The shoot includes outfits from luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel and ERL. In one photograph, he poses on a stack of Louis Vuitton trunks, while other images show him in an oversized tweed jacket and a patchwork denim ensemble.
Rihanna appears in one of the photographs in the red jumpsuit that she wore during her 2023 Super Bowl performance, when she announced that she was expecting her second child.
A$AP Rocky had revealed that one of his sons was preparing for a modelling assignment during an interview in September. He also confirmed that it would be the child's first magazine cover. Rocky has described Riot as the most extroverted of his three children, saying that he was curious and eager to explore music.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to three children: sons RZA and Riot Rose, and daughter Rocki Irish. Their eldest son, RZA, was born in May 2022, followed by Riot in August 2023. Their daughter Rocki was born in September 2025.
Rocky and Rihanna have occasionally shared glimpses of their children through social media and magazine appearances.