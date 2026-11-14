Rihanna's son Riot Rose makes magazine cover debut

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's three-year-old son, Riot Rose, has made his magazine cover debut. The toddler features on six different covers of a fashion magazine, with his mother sharing the photographs on Instagram on November 13. The singer posted all six versions, introducing her son to her fans.

The photographs show Riot in a series of designer outfits, posing for the camera in different settings. One of the covers features him alongside Rihanna, who is seen wearing the red Loewe jumpsuit she famously sported during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance, when she revealed her second pregnancy.

Riot Rose's magazine debut

Photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch and styled by Jahleel Weaver, Riot appears in several fashion-forward looks for the magazine. The shoot includes outfits from luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel and ERL. In one photograph, he poses on a stack of Louis Vuitton trunks, while other images show him in an oversized tweed jacket and a patchwork denim ensemble.

Rihanna appears in one of the photographs in the red jumpsuit that she wore during her 2023 Super Bowl performance, when she announced that she was expecting her second child.