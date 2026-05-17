Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gets slimed at son RZA’s epic 4th birthday bash

There was slime everywhere, and Rihanna gleefully dived right into it. To celebrate her son, RZA's fourth birthday, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw an extravagant party at the Sloomoo Institute in NYC. Accompanied by her children and some of her closest family members and friends, Rihanna made a fun place out of the immersive slime studio.
There were slime making stations, games, and also the iconic ‘Sloomoo Falls’ where attendees were able to stand beneath a shower of slime. One of the most exciting moments of the event was when Rihanna joined the kids beneath the shower of slime.
Pictures posted on the internet featured Rihanna and A$AP Rocky alongside RZA, wearing protective gear all over his body before he got into the slime. There are also several video clips of RZA, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's son, singing the Happy Birthday song while standing next to a colourful birthday cake decorated with a large numeral four.
Media sources reported that RZA had plenty of balloon decorations for his birthday celebration. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky came to the party with their three children; RZA, Riot 2, and Rocki (8 months); all dressed in matching neutral outfits. Rihanna wore big sunglasses and white ballet flats & brown bag to complement her outfit. Meanwhile, Rocky wore a camel overcoat with a grey t/shirt, black jeans and combat boots.
This couple is well-known for organizing birthday celebrations that feel like an experience for their children. Last year, when RZA turned two years old, they organized his birthday celebration at Color Factory in New York City. The party featured insights into toys, slides, and even an indoor ball pit by makeup artist Jazzy B via Instagram posts. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's latest slime-themed event once again showed that they are the masters when it comes to organizing memorable parties for their children.