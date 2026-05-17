Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gets slimed at son RZA’s epic 4th birthday bash

There was slime everywhere, and Rihanna gleefully dived right into it. To celebrate her son, RZA's fourth birthday, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw an extravagant party at the Sloomoo Institute in NYC. Accompanied by her children and some of her closest family members and friends, Rihanna made a fun place out of the immersive slime studio.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s celebrated son’s birthday with a star-studded celebration filled with slime and fun

There were slime making stations, games, and also the iconic ‘Sloomoo Falls’ where attendees were able to stand beneath a shower of slime. One of the most exciting moments of the event was when Rihanna joined the kids beneath the shower of slime.