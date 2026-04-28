Rihanna’s Mumbai visit sparks debate after she fed a cow while holding a Dior bag, made with calfskin

Some people saw this move as hypocritical, wondering how one could feed a cow while also having something that was made out of cow leather. The social media response was quick and sharp. One person commented, “Hope the cow does not recognise its hide.” Another person commented, “Feed the cow, wear the cow.”

However, not all users were of the same opinion. Some of the users stood up for Rihanna, saying that the reaction to her wearing leather was unreasonable. It was emphasised that leather goods are common in different parts of the world and are even utilised by animal lovers.

One person commented, “Why are you complaining? There are plenty of dogla Indians too who use such products and still claim to love animals.” Another person commented, “The cow was dead bro. She didn’t kill it and use its hide.”

The issue took place during the musician’s visit to Mumbai. She also visited Antilia to participate in a puja ceremony there, while also participating in the festival called Phoolon Ki Holi.