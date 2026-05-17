Ravi Mohan breaks silence on Aarti divorce, Keneeshaa Francis leaves Chennai amid online hate

During the press interaction, Ravi Mohan revealed, "Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. I am not able to. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again. Whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return." According to the actor, the past two years have taken a serious emotional toll on him because of public scrutiny, personal stress and relentless cyberbullying.

Ravi reportedly said he is no longer in the right mental space to continue working in films while his personal life continues to be dissected on social media. According to him, he hopes to return to a sense of normalcy only after his divorce is officially settled and the online hostility comes to an end.

The actor also turned emotional while speaking about Keneeshaa Francis and her decision to leave Chennai. Holding social media negativity responsible, Ravi said people had effectively “driven her away” through relentless trolling and added that he wished peace and happiness for her future.

Keneeshaa Francis leaves Chennai amid backlash

Over the past two years, Keneeshaa Francis became a frequent subject of online discussion because of her public appearances with Ravi Mohan during his separation from Aarti Ravi. Many social media users accused her of being the “third person” in the marriage, even though there has been no official confirmation regarding the nature of their relationship.