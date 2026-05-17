Ravi Mohan breaks silence on Aarti divorce, Keneeshaa Francis leaves Chennai amid online hate

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding his troubled marriage with estranged wife Aarti Ravi and his widely discussed association with singer and spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis. What initially began as rumours surrounding a celebrity separation has now escalated into a highly public dispute marked by emotional accusations, claims of cyberbullying, cryptic social media activity and allegations from several sides.
The controversy intensified further after Keneeshaa revealed that she was leaving Chennai and stepping away from her professional commitments, reportedly because of online abuse connected to Ravi’s ongoing divorce proceedings.
Shortly afterwards, Ravi addressed the media during an emotional press conference in Chennai, where he made several startling statements about his marriage, family dynamics and the emotional toll of relentless trolling.
During the press interaction, Ravi Mohan revealed, "Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. I am not able to. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again. Whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return." According to the actor, the past two years have taken a serious emotional toll on him because of public scrutiny, personal stress and relentless cyberbullying.
Ravi reportedly said he is no longer in the right mental space to continue working in films while his personal life continues to be dissected on social media. According to him, he hopes to return to a sense of normalcy only after his divorce is officially settled and the online hostility comes to an end.
The actor also turned emotional while speaking about Keneeshaa Francis and her decision to leave Chennai. Holding social media negativity responsible, Ravi said people had effectively “driven her away” through relentless trolling and added that he wished peace and happiness for her future.
Over the past two years, Keneeshaa Francis became a frequent subject of online discussion because of her public appearances with Ravi Mohan during his separation from Aarti Ravi. Many social media users accused her of being the “third person” in the marriage, even though there has been no official confirmation regarding the nature of their relationship.
On Friday, May 15, Keneeshaa shared a series of emotional posts suggesting that she was leaving Chennai and stepping away from her career as both a musician and therapist. She reportedly cited cyberbullying and constant public scrutiny as the reason behind her decision.
The online abuse directed at her reportedly became so severe that the issue expanded beyond celebrity gossip, triggering broader conversations about mental health and digital harassment. Reports also suggested that Keneeshaa had previously pursued legal action over threats and harassment aimed at her online.
Ravi levels allegations against Aarti and her family
During the press conference, Ravi Mohan made several serious allegations against Aarti Ravi and her family. He claimed that he had faced humiliation for years.
Ravi additionally alleged, "They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment."
Shortly after Ravi Mohan’s emotional press conference, Aarti Ravi shared a strongly worded note on Instagram. Without mentioning Ravi directly, she cautioned people against confusing her silence with weakness and hinted that she could eventually speak out publicly to defend herself and her children.
Khushbu Sundar also appeared to indirectly react to Ravi’s remarks through a cryptic social media post. Earlier, she had publicly backed Aarti, describing her as a strong woman trying to protect her family.
The growing online back-and-forth between both sides further intensified an already explosive controversy.
How the divorce row spiralled online
Rumours surrounding problems in Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s marriage first began surfacing in 2024. Around the same period, Ravi and Keneeshaa Francis started making public appearances together, fuelling widespread speculation about their relationship.
The situation quickly escalated on social media, with gossip pages and fan groups increasingly linking Keneeshaa to the alleged breakdown of the marriage. While some users expressed sympathy towards Ravi and Keneeshaa, many others criticised them heavily.
Two years ago, Keneeshaa Francis spoke to DT Next and denied allegations that she was romantically involved with Ravi Mohan. She claimed that Ravi had been dealing with emotional distress caused by issues involving Aarti Ravi and her family.