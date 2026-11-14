Samay Raina to appear on Koffee with Karan?

Samay's appearance will mark his first full-fledged conversation on the show, although he has already featured briefly in an earlier episode. During a segment featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Varun was asked to call someone and get them to say the show's signature line, 'Hi Karan, it's me.'

He chose to call Samay, but their conversation took an unexpected turn when the comedian casually mentioned that he was spending time with his girlfriend. Karan, who was listening to the call, reminded him that he was on Koffee With Karan and jokingly encouraged him to be more open about his personal life.

The exchange drew attention online, particularly amid speculation linking Samay to actor Medha Shankr.

Koffee With Karan 9 guests and season details The 9th season of Koffee With Karan has featured several prominent names from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The season has also been announced as the final installment of Karan Johar's long-running celebrity chat show. Samay's upcoming appearance adds a comedian-led episode to the lineup as the series approaches its conclusion.