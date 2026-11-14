Samay Raina to appear on Koffee with Karan?

Comedian Samay Raina is set to appear on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 9. The comedian confirmed his participation on November 14 by sharing a poster of the show on his Instagram Story. He did not add a caption or provide further details, but the post came shortly after Karan himself spoke about the upcoming episode.
Samay will share the famous couch with comedian Tanmay Bhat and filmmaker Farah Khan.
Karan Johar had earlier confirmed the guest lineup during an interview. Speaking about the episode, he confirmed the lineup featuring Tanmay, Samay Raina, and Farah Khan, adding that he expected to have a good time because the guests would probably attack him more than he was capable of doing to them.
Samay's appearance will mark his first full-fledged conversation on the show, although he has already featured briefly in an earlier episode. During a segment featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Varun was asked to call someone and get them to say the show's signature line, 'Hi Karan, it's me.'
He chose to call Samay, but their conversation took an unexpected turn when the comedian casually mentioned that he was spending time with his girlfriend. Karan, who was listening to the call, reminded him that he was on Koffee With Karan and jokingly encouraged him to be more open about his personal life.
The exchange drew attention online, particularly amid speculation linking Samay to actor Medha Shankr.
Koffee With Karan 9 guests and season details The 9th season of Koffee With Karan has featured several prominent names from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna.
The season has also been announced as the final installment of Karan Johar's long-running celebrity chat show. Samay's upcoming appearance adds a comedian-led episode to the lineup as the series approaches its conclusion.