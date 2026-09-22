‘I walked so you could run’: Bhuvan Bam’s witty reply to Samay Raina goes viral

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has been bringing together some of the biggest names in the entertainment business as well as serving as the perfect stage for the newbies. In a recent episode where YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam was among the judges in the panel, one of his sharpest remarks shone through and stunned the audience, matching Samay's comic timing.

Bhuvan Bam takes a dig at Samay Raina; his cool comeback goes viral

In a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, Bhuvan joined a stellar panel of judges, with Samay bringing his signature humour to the conversation. At one point, during the introduction of the panel, Samay complimented Bhuvan and said, “Bhuvan Bam is here, finally on YouTube”, and then went on to ask why he had stepped away from YouTube. The Revolutionaries actor responded with a witty one-liner. He simply said, “I walked so you could run.” The sharp remark left the audience amused while also capturing Bhuvan’s influence in India’s digital entertainment space.

Samay of course continued the conversation with his funny comeback and remarked, “I’m running so that Kaustubh can walk.”

However, Bhuvan’s remark was particularly interesting because he has evolved a lot since those early YouTube days. From creating and playing his own characters to music, acting and entrepreneurship, he has steadily expanded beyond the platform that first made him a household name online.