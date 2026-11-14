Samreen Kaur hits back at viral reels linking her to Ashish Chanchlani, warns of legal action

Actor and model Samreen Kaur has spoken out against viral social media content linking her to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The actor took to Instagram on November 13 to address reels featuring old photographs and videos of the two, objecting to the way the material was being circulated and edited to create fresh speculation.
Samreen clarified that she had collaborated with Chanchlani four years ago but had not spoken to him or worked with him since. She also warned that her team would consider legal action against content creators using her name and photographs to attract clicks and views.
In her Instagram statement, Samreen wrote, “The internet is truly a strange place, sometimes funny, sometimes disappointing. I woke up to random reel edits of my pictures with a YouTuber I collaborated with 4 years ago. Let me make this very clear: we haven't spoken in four years, nor have we created any content together since then.”
She urged social media users to stop recycling old photographs and clips to manufacture stories and generate engagement. The actor also addressed discussions surrounding certain podcasts, clarifying that she was not the person being referred to in them. She expressed frustration over repeatedly finding her name linked to conversations despite having clarified the matter previously.
Calling the circulation of old material “irresponsible and deeply disrespectful”, Samreen said her team would take legal action against those using her name or pictures for clickbait. She also reminded users that misleading content can affect real people, their reputations and their families.
The controversy comes shortly after she announced her engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. The couple shared photographs from their proposal on 11 November 2026, confirming their relationship publicly.
The pictures showed Arshdeep proposing to Samreen during a romantic lakeside setting in New Zealand. Sharing the announcement, the couple wrote, “And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026.”
Samreen Kaur is an actor and model who came into the spotlight after becoming a finalist at Femina Miss India 2018, representing Jammu and Kashmir. She has appeared in films and web projects, including 83 and the ZEE5 series Nail Polish. She has also featured in music videos with singers such as Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Jubin Nautiyal.
Chanchlani, meanwhile, is among India's popular digital creators, known for his comedy sketches and YouTube videos. His past collaborations with actors and influencers have frequently featured in his online content.
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