Samreen Kaur hits back at viral reels linking her to Ashish Chanchlani, warns of legal action

Actor and model Samreen Kaur has spoken out against viral social media content linking her to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The actor took to Instagram on November 13 to address reels featuring old photographs and videos of the two, objecting to the way the material was being circulated and edited to create fresh speculation.

Samreen clarified that she had collaborated with Chanchlani four years ago but had not spoken to him or worked with him since. She also warned that her team would consider legal action against content creators using her name and photographs to attract clicks and views.

Samreen Kaur on Ashish Chanchlani viral reels: What did she say?

In her Instagram statement, Samreen wrote, “The internet is truly a strange place, sometimes funny, sometimes disappointing. I woke up to random reel edits of my pictures with a YouTuber I collaborated with 4 years ago. Let me make this very clear: we haven't spoken in four years, nor have we created any content together since then.”