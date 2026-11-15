Batman and James Bond? Robert Pattinson is a 007 frontrunner

The other reported contenders include Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult. Pattinson and Hoult were reportedly brought into the audition process at a later stage, following screen tests involving some of the other candidates. However, Amazon MGM has not announced its choice, and no casting decision has been officially confirmed.

A new era for the James Bond franchise

The franchise is also entering a new era with Bond 26, the first film to be developed under Amazon MGM's creative control following its 2025 agreement with the Bond franchise's former custodians, Eon Productions. Denis Villeneuve, known for directing Dune and Blade Runner 2049, is attached to direct, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the film.

From Edward Cullen to Gotham's Dark Knight: Why Robert Pattinson could be an interesting choice for Bond

Pattinson's career has taken several turns since he became an international star through The Twilight Saga. Before the vampire romance made him a household name, he appeared as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).

He later moved towards independent cinema, taking on challenging roles in films such as Cosmopolis, Good Time and The Lighthouse. These performances helped establish him as an actor willing to experiment with unconventional characters.

He subsequently returned to major studio productions, appearing in Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller Tenet and taking on the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman. He also starred in Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 and is part of the ensemble cast of Nolan's The Odyssey. Pattinson will also appear in Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part Three, giving the actor an existing professional association with the filmmaker attached to the next Bond film.